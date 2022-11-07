Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 884 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 768 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.9% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.1% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,107 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

WYNN opened at $70.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average is $62.85. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.