Financial Analysis: System1 (NYSE:SST) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for System1 and Bitfarms, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get System1 alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score System1 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00

System1 currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 214.53%. Bitfarms has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 462.18%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than System1.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

72.8% of System1 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Bitfarms shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.3% of System1 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

System1 has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitfarms has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares System1 and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets System1 N/A -27.34% -9.76% Bitfarms -55.75% 3.98% 3.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares System1 and Bitfarms’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio System1 N/A N/A $21.03 million N/A N/A Bitfarms $169.49 million 1.05 $22.13 million ($0.50) -1.78

Bitfarms has higher revenue and earnings than System1.

Summary

Bitfarms beats System1 on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About System1

(Get Rating)

System1, Inc. develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Bitfarms

(Get Rating)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.