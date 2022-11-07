Financial Survey: Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) & Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB)

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) and Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Franklin Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Iowa First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Franklin Financial Services pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Iowa First Bancshares pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Franklin Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Franklin Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Franklin Financial Services alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Financial Services and Iowa First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Financial Services 21.93% 10.73% 0.83% Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

20.5% of Franklin Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Franklin Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Iowa First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Franklin Financial Services and Iowa First Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Financial Services $67.06 million 2.10 $19.62 million $3.34 9.60 Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A $2.50 million $2.65 16.22

Franklin Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Iowa First Bancshares. Franklin Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iowa First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Franklin Financial Services and Iowa First Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Iowa First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Franklin Financial Services has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iowa First Bancshares has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franklin Financial Services beats Iowa First Bancshares on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, construction and land development, agricultural, commercial and industrial, and residential mortgage loans, as well as installment and revolving loans to consumers; and secured and unsecured commercial and industrial loans, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, and commercial equipment financing. In addition, it offers various investment and trust services comprising estate planning and administration, corporate and personal trust fund management, pension, and profit sharing and other employee benefit funds management services, as well as custodial services; sells mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and offers safe deposit facilities and fiduciary services. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, Franklin Future Fund Inc., operates as a non-bank investment company that makes venture capital investments. It operates twenty-two community banking offices in Franklin, Cumberland, Fulton, and Huntingdon counties, Pennsylvania. Franklin Financial Services Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

About Iowa First Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental organizations in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and non-owner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans. The company also provides safe deposit, funds transmitting, trust, debit and credit card, Internet banking, automated teller machine, and other banking services. It operates through 4 locations in Muscatine and 2 locations in Fairfield, Iowa. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.