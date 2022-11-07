Financial Survey: NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) versus Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG)

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) and Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.4% of NV5 Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Oriental Culture shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of NV5 Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Risk & Volatility

NV5 Global has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oriental Culture has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NV5 Global $706.71 million 3.06 $47.15 million $3.77 37.04 Oriental Culture $37.60 million 0.36 $11.44 million N/A N/A

This table compares NV5 Global and Oriental Culture’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NV5 Global has higher revenue and earnings than Oriental Culture.

Profitability

This table compares NV5 Global and Oriental Culture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NV5 Global 7.31% 13.27% 8.90% Oriental Culture N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NV5 Global and Oriental Culture, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NV5 Global 0 1 0 0 2.00 Oriental Culture 0 0 0 0 N/A

NV5 Global currently has a consensus target price of $127.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.05%. Given NV5 Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NV5 Global is more favorable than Oriental Culture.

Summary

NV5 Global beats Oriental Culture on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NV5 Global

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions. The company provides site selection and planning, design, water resources, transportation, structural engineering, land development, surveying, power delivery, building code compliance, and other services; and construction materials testing and engineering, geotechnical engineering and consulting, and forensic consulting services. It also provides governmental outsourcing and consulting, and technical outsourcing services; and geospatial data analytic and mapping services. In addition, it offers mechanical, electrical, and plumbing design; commissioning; energy performance, management, and optimization; climate change and reducing CO2 emissions; building program management; acoustical design consulting; and audiovisual-security and surveillance-information technology-data center services. Further, the company provides various services, such as investigating and analyzing environmental conditions, and recommending corrective measures and procedures; occupational health and safety services; radiation exposure and protection, and nuclear safety and industrial hygiene analyses services; hydrogeological modeling and environmental programs; water resource planning, monitoring, and environmental management of wastewater facilities; solid waste landfill investigations; permitting and compliance; storm water pollution; environmental impact statement support; agricultural waste management and permitting; and wetland evaluations. The company was formerly known as NV5 Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NV5 Global, Inc. in December 2015. NV5 Global, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

About Oriental Culture

(Get Rating)

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce trading of artwork and collectables in China. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms. It also provides online and offline integrated marketing, storage, and technical maintenance services, as well as industry solutions and related software products, and system development and technical support services. In addition, the company is involved in the development of NFTs for cultural and artwork collections, as well as a metaverse project. Oriental Culture Holding LTD was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.