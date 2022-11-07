Financial Survey: United Rentals (NYSE:URI) versus California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) and California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares United Rentals and California First Leasing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Rentals 17.51% 35.38% 10.47% California First Leasing N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

United Rentals has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California First Leasing has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

90.4% of United Rentals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Rentals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of California First Leasing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for United Rentals and California First Leasing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Rentals 2 4 4 0 2.20 California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Rentals presently has a consensus price target of $355.45, suggesting a potential upside of 9.75%. Given United Rentals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe United Rentals is more favorable than California First Leasing.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Rentals and California First Leasing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Rentals $9.72 billion 2.31 $1.39 billion $27.22 11.90 California First Leasing $51.10 million 3.23 $36.23 million N/A N/A

United Rentals has higher revenue and earnings than California First Leasing.

Summary

United Rentals beats California First Leasing on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. The specialty segment rents specialty construction products, including trench safety equipment consists of trench shields, aluminum hydraulic shoring systems, slide rails, crossing plates, construction lasers, and line testing equipment for underground work; power and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning equipment, such as portable diesel generators, electrical distribution equipment, and temperature control equipment; fluid solutions equipment for fluid containment, transfer, and treatment; and mobile storage equipment and modular office space. This segment serves construction companies involved in infrastructure projects, and municipalities and industrial companies. It also sells aerial lifts, reach forklifts, telehandlers, compressors, and generators; construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; and parts for equipment that is owned by its customers, as well as provides repair and maintenance services. The company sells used equipment through its sales force, brokers, website, directly to manufacturers, and at auctions. The company operates a network of 1,360 rental locations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. United Rentals, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About California First Leasing

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

