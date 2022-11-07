First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of FPXI opened at $37.17 on Monday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $66.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.18.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

