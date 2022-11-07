FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $11,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,967,000 after acquiring an additional 207,098 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,669,000 after acquiring an additional 228,606 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,116,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,025,138,000 after acquiring an additional 89,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,122,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,732,000 after acquiring an additional 517,046 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $177.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.67. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $265.30.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLT. Bank of America lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.08.

In related news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

