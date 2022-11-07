Flotek Industries (FTK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 103.46% and a negative net margin of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $29.37 million during the quarter.
Flotek Industries Price Performance
Shares of Flotek Industries stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. Flotek Industries has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $94.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flotek Industries
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flotek Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Flotek Industries
Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flotek Industries (FTK)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.