Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.72.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLNC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Fluence Energy

In related news, CFO Dennis Fehr sold 15,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $290,336.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Fluence Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 2,163.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 344,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 329,059 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the third quarter worth $48,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 27.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,565,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after acquiring an additional 337,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $13.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $239.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.55% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.