Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) CEO Purchases $11,059.20 in Stock

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $11,059.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 131,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,587.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Friedman Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $9.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.65 million, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.67. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $14.68.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $161.80 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 47.02%.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is presently 1.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Friedman Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Friedman Industries by 64.4% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 70,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 27,592 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Further Reading

