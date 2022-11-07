Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 348,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,671,000. Apple accounts for about 4.1% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $138.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

