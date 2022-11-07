Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.72.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUTU. CLSA raised Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a report on Sunday, August 14th.

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $38.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.31. Futu has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $64.56.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $222.59 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 34.63%. On average, analysts predict that Futu will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Futu by 596.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Futu by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Futu by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

