FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Thryv Holdings, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Thryv in a report issued on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will earn $3.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.16. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Thryv’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Thryv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Thryv alerts:

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.03 million. Thryv had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Thryv Stock Down 5.1 %

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on THRY. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thryv to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $17.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $612.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.31. Thryv has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

Institutional Trading of Thryv

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Thryv by 2,956.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,010,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after acquiring an additional 977,434 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Thryv by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Thryv during the first quarter valued at $731,000. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its position in Thryv by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 343,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Thryv during the first quarter valued at $676,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

(Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.