FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.32 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.41. The consensus estimate for Vulcan Materials’ current full-year earnings is $5.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.73.

VMC stock opened at $170.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.22 and its 200-day moving average is $161.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $213.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 84.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

