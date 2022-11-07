FY2022 Earnings Forecast for MTY Food Group Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of MTY Food Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will earn $3.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.91. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$66.43.

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$57.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$45.20 and a one year high of C$65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$171.54 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.50%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

