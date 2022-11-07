FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sunrun in a research note issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.49). The consensus estimate for Sunrun’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.20 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.06.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $24.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $60.60.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $884,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,082,040.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $2,822,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,458,116 shares in the company, valued at $54,868,905.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $884,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at $56,082,040.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,327 shares of company stock valued at $8,832,106 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 12.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 27.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 232,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 49,713 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 8.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 57.4% during the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 26,182 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

