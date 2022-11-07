FY2022 EPS Estimates for MTY Food Group Inc. Raised by Analyst (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MTY Food Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.64. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share.
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$171.54 million for the quarter.
MTY Food Group Stock Performance
Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$57.34 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$45.20 and a one year high of C$65.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.19.
MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.50%.
About MTY Food Group
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.
