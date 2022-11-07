FY2022 EPS Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a report released on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.02. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 49.32%. The firm had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Papa John’s International Stock Up 0.5 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.15.

PZZA stock opened at $75.52 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth about $108,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Papa John’s International

In related news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $252,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About Papa John’s International

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.