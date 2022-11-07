FY2022 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Decreased by Analyst

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a report released on Thursday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $16.24 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $16.44. The consensus estimate for PDC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.25 per share.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

PDC Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $77.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.52. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $121,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,138,448.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $461,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,122,498.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $121,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,138,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,980 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $357,703,000 after purchasing an additional 753,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PDC Energy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $345,365,000 after buying an additional 561,339 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,558,201 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $147,838,000 after buying an additional 386,846 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 732.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,582 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $116,294,000 after buying an additional 1,660,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in PDC Energy by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,075,000 after buying an additional 625,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.