FY2022 EPS Estimates for Quebecor Lowered by Analyst (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Quebecor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.75.

Quebecor Price Performance

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion.

Quebecor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

