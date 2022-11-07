FY2022 EPS Estimates for Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Cut by Analyst

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Quebecor in a research report issued on Friday, November 4th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.82. Cormark also issued estimates for Quebecor’s FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion.

Quebecor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

