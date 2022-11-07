FY2022 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Revolve Group to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.41.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $21.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.82. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $89.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

