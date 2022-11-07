FY2022 EPS Estimates for Roku, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Roku in a research report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.52) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.48). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roku’s current full-year earnings is ($3.67) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.81) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.45) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Roku to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Roku from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $49.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.67. Roku has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $290.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,263,000 after purchasing an additional 434,663 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 23.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,403,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,323 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 31.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,664,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,218 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Roku by 772.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

