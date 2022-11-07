FY2022 EPS Estimates for Roku, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Roku in a report released on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.90) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.68). The consensus estimate for Roku’s current full-year earnings is ($3.67) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Roku to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cannonball Research downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $49.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average of $77.65. Roku has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $290.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,263,000 after purchasing an additional 434,663 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,403,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,323 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Roku by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,664,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,218 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Roku by 97.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

