FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Tandem Diabetes Care’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TNDM. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $35.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.87. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $155.86. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

