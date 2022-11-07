FY2022 EPS Estimates for TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Increased by Analyst

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for TravelCenters of America in a report released on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $9.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.08. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TravelCenters of America’s current full-year earnings is $9.03 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TravelCenters of America’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TA. Citigroup boosted their target price on TravelCenters of America to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

NASDAQ TA opened at $53.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14. The company has a market capitalization of $787.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.74. TravelCenters of America has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $65.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

