FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tutor Perini Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Tutor Perini in a report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of ($2.13) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.31). The consensus estimate for Tutor Perini’s current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TPC. TheStreet downgraded Tutor Perini from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Tutor Perini to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tutor Perini in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $7.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08. The company has a market cap of $379.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tutor Perini has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $15.67.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $861.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 2.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 13.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 49.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 10.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

