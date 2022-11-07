FY2022 EPS Estimates for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Cut by Analyst

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for uniQure in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.93) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.56). The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($3.61) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get uniQure alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

uniQure Price Performance

QURE opened at $19.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. uniQure has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56. The company has a market cap of $900.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.96.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.12. uniQure had a negative net margin of 204.12% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.66 million.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in uniQure in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in uniQure by 1,392.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in uniQure by 108.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the first quarter worth $50,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,006.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.