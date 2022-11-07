FY2022 EPS Estimates for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Lowered by Analyst

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) – Zacks Research reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Watsco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will earn $13.94 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $14.22. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.84 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WSO. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.00.

NYSE WSO opened at $261.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $318.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 351.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Watsco by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Watsco by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.40%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

