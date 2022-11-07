FY2022 EPS Estimates for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Decreased by Analyst

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zebra Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will earn $15.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.71. The consensus estimate for Zebra Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $16.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZBRA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $230.56 on Monday. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

