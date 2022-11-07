FY2024 Earnings Estimate for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Issued By Oppenheimer

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for e.l.f. Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

ELF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Cowen downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 1.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $48.64 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 87,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,327,452.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,355,298.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 87,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,327,452.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,355,298.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 12,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $482,335.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,937.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,097 shares of company stock valued at $11,153,318 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 97,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 48,198 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 548,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 76,731 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 476.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 36,644 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.