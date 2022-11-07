Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $14.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $626.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $978,312.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,824 shares in the company, valued at $873,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at $539,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $978,312.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,587 shares of company stock worth $1,417,134. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 64.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 155.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

