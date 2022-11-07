GeoVax Labs (GOVX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GOVX opened at $0.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. GeoVax Labs has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $5.61.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of GeoVax Labs by 39.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 19,409 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GeoVax Labs during the second quarter worth about $333,000. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on GeoVax Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

