Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,329 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROCK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,143,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after acquiring an additional 207,711 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $5,777,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,077,000 after acquiring an additional 119,766 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 269,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after buying an additional 89,840 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 87,886 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $48.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.16. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $79.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

ROCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday.

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.