Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock Position Cut by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,580 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 14.2% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 28.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

In related news, insider Marie E. Fallon sold 102,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $332,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,485.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,212,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,783,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marie E. Fallon sold 102,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $332,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,485.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,240,117 shares of company stock valued at $11,666,695 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.89. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.84.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $144.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 549.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%. Analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

