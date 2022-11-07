Gladiator Resources Limited (ASX:GLA) Insider Matthew Boysen Purchases 900,000 Shares

Gladiator Resources Limited (ASX:GLA – Get Rating) insider Matthew Boysen bought 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$14,400.00 ($9,350.65).
Matthew Boysen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 14th, Matthew Boysen acquired 600,000 shares of Gladiator Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$9,600.00 ($6,233.77).
- On Monday, October 3rd, Matthew Boysen acquired 400,000 shares of Gladiator Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$7,200.00 ($4,675.32).
