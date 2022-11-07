Glenn O’rourke Sells 949 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $46,956.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,826.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Glenn O’rourke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $248,648.90.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Glenn O’rourke sold 360 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $21,254.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $52.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.18. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 20.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

