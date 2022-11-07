Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $7.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 1.53. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.21%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after buying an additional 823,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after buying an additional 297,486 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 92,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,703,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after buying an additional 64,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.