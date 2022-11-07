Gratus Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,106 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 30,696 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 709.8% during the second quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 422,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,152,000 after buying an additional 370,628 shares during the period. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $12,319,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,676 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 40,625 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.56.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $138.38 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

