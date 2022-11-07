Gruss & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,868.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.8% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,566.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 41,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 38,638 shares during the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,947,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,984.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,927.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 2,015.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.91.

AMZN stock opened at $90.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $928.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.04 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

