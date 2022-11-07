Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 4.89%.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75. Gulf Island Fabrication has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gulf Island Fabrication from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.55% of Gulf Island Fabrication worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

(Get Rating)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.