GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GXO. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 337.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.
GXO Logistics Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $35.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $105.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.88.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
