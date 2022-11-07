GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GXO. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 337.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $35.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $105.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.