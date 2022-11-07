H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. DNB Markets lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of HNNMY stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.25.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

