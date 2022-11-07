Head to Head Review: Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grab and Zillow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 1 5 10 0 2.56 Zillow Group 3 13 5 0 2.10

Grab presently has a consensus target price of $5.38, suggesting a potential upside of 90.22%. Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $45.10, suggesting a potential upside of 40.09%. Given Grab’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grab is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Grab has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

46.2% of Grab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grab and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab N/A -54.71% -37.79% Zillow Group -3.01% -3.16% -1.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grab and Zillow Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $675.00 million 15.69 -$3.45 billion N/A N/A Zillow Group $8.15 billion 0.97 -$527.78 million ($1.16) -27.75

Zillow Group has higher revenue and earnings than Grab.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions. The Homes segment includes Zillow Group’s buying and selling of homes directly. The Mortgages segment includes advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals, mortgage originations through MLOA and the sale of mortgages on the secondary market, as well as Mortech mortgage software solutions. The company was founded by Richard N. Barton and Lloyd D. Frink in December 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

