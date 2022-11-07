HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,759,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,515,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 532.2% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 487,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,903,000 after purchasing an additional 410,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at $21,224,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $442,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $442,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,648 shares of company stock worth $3,355,690. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HealthEquity stock opened at $76.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.87. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day moving average is $64.78.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $206.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HQY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

HealthEquity Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.