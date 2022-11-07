Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) and ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK) Financial Contrast

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) and ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Financial and ECB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Financial 32.28% 9.67% 1.07% ECB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Heritage Financial and ECB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 ECB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Heritage Financial presently has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.63%. Given Heritage Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Financial is more favorable than ECB Bancorp.

78.6% of Heritage Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Heritage Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heritage Financial and ECB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Financial $247.45 million 4.77 $98.04 million $2.22 15.14 ECB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Heritage Financial has higher revenue and earnings than ECB Bancorp.

Summary

Heritage Financial beats ECB Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential loans, real estate construction and land development loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, lines of credit, term equipment financing, and term real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans to a range of businesses in industries that include real estate and rental and leasing, healthcare, accommodation and food services, retail trade, and construction. The company also originates loans that are guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration; and offers trust services, as well as objective advice. As of January 27, 2022, it had a network of 49 banking offices located in Washington and Oregon. The company was formerly known as Heritage Financial Corporation, M.H.C. and changed its name to Heritage Financial Corporation in 1998. Heritage Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Olympia, Washington.

About ECB Bancorp

ECB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts. It also offers one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and multifamily real estate, construction and land, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities, consisting primarily of U.S. government and federal agency obligations, mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds. It operates through two full-service banking offices located in Everett, Massachusetts and Lynnfield, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Everett, Massachusetts.

