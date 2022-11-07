Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $10,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Hess by 18.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hess to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hess Stock Performance

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,851 shares of company stock valued at $10,375,886 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $146.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hess Co. has a one year low of $68.32 and a one year high of $147.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.61.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

