Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 140 ($1.62) to GBX 100 ($1.16) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.14) to GBX 180 ($2.08) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

