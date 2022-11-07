Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.83.

HMCBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Home Capital Group in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Home Capital Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Home Capital Group stock opened at $18.41 on Monday. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.