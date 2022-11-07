Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 728,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,428,000 after purchasing an additional 61,957 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 994,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after acquiring an additional 585,196 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 34,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 19,210 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

